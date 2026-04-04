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US-Iran war: Tehran claims F-15, A-10, F-16 among US jets hit. Know all about these aircraft

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 07:37 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 07:37 IST

Iran claims multiple US jets were hit over Middle East; F-15E downed, HH-60Ws struck, A-10s, F-16, and KC-135 affected; not confirmed by the US

F-15E Strike Eagle
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)

F-15E Strike Eagle

The F-15E Strike Eagle, a dual-role fighter capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, was reported downed by IRIB, with one crew member missing. The jet can reach speeds of up to Mach 2.5 and has a range of approximately 2,400 miles. Crewed by a pilot and weapons systems officer, it is used for precision strikes, air superiority, and interdiction operations.

HH-60W combat rescue helicopters
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(Photograph: AFP)

HH-60W combat rescue helicopters

Iranian state media claims that two HH-60W helicopters were hit by Iranian fire near the conflict zone. These helicopters are designed for combat search-and-rescue missions, with a top speed of 197 mph and a range of 325 miles. Typically crewed by four, they are used to extract personnel from hostile zones, perform medical evacuations, and support special operations.

A-10 Thunderbolt II
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)

A-10 Thunderbolt II

The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known for its close air support role, reportedly crashed in the Persian Gulf with the pilot rescued, according to IRIB. The A-10 has a top speed of 420 mph, a range of 800 miles, and is crewed by a single pilot. Designed for tank-busting and low-altitude attacks, it is highly durable in combat zones.

F-16 Fighting Falcon
4 / 5
(Photograph: US Air Force)

F-16 Fighting Falcon

An F-16 Fighting Falcon reportedly experienced an emergency over Iraq but landed safely. This multirole fighter, piloted by a single crew member, can reach speeds up to Mach 2 and has a range of 2,620 miles. It is widely used for both air-to-air combat and precision ground strikes.

KC-135 Stratotanker
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)

KC-135 Stratotanker

Iranian state media claimed that a KC-135 Stratotanker experienced an emergency over Israel but landed safely. This aerial refueling tanker, usually crewed by four to six personnel, can fly at speeds of 580 mph and has a range of about 1,500 miles with a payload. It extends the operational range of fighter jets by refueling them mid-air, playing a key support role in combat missions.

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