/US‑Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes

US B-1B bombers struck deep inside Iran in a campaign aimed at degrading the country’s ballistic missile capabilities, as part of Operation Epic Fury. The strikes occurred amid a rapidly escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, pushing the Middle East toward a broader regional confrontation. The US government has closed its embassies in Iran and Kuwait, ordering non-essential staff and American citizens to leave the region immediately. Days after joint US-Israeli air strikes, US President Donald Trump declared, “We’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” highlighting the scale and intent of the campaign. The operation integrated the B-1B’s heavy conventional payload with stealth bombers, electronic warfare aircraft, and reconnaissance assets to execute coordinated precision strikes.