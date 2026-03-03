/US‑Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes

The Rockwell B-1B Lancer is a supersonic, long-range bomber capable of carrying up to 75,000 pounds of ordnance, including JDAMs, JASSMs, laser-guided bombs and naval mines.
US B-1B bombers struck deep inside Iran in a campaign aimed at degrading the country’s ballistic missile capabilities, as part of Operation Epic Fury. The strikes occurred amid a rapidly escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, pushing the Middle East toward a broader regional confrontation. The US government has closed its embassies in Iran and Kuwait, ordering non-essential staff and American citizens to leave the region immediately. Days after joint US-Israeli air strikes, US President Donald Trump declared, “We’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” highlighting the scale and intent of the campaign. The operation integrated the B-1B’s heavy conventional payload with stealth bombers, electronic warfare aircraft, and reconnaissance assets to execute coordinated precision strikes.
"Last night, U.S. B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities. As the President stated, “we're going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground”, CENTCOM announced on Monday on social media platform, X.
The Rockwell B-1B Lancer is a supersonic, long-range bomber capable of carrying up to 75,000 pounds of ordnance, including JDAMs, JASSMs, laser-guided bombs and naval mines. Its payload flexibility allows simultaneous engagement of multiple targets, from hardened missile sites to naval vessels.
While the exact ordnance used in Operation Epic Fury has not been officially disclosed, the B-1B is capable of carrying a formidable array of conventional weapons. Its internal bomb bays can accommodate up to 84 500-pound Mk-82 or 24 2,000-pound Mk-84 general-purpose bombs. The aircraft can also carry up to 84 500-pound Mk-62 or 8 2,000-pound Mk-65 Quick Strike naval mines, along with 30 cluster munitions (CBU-87, -89, -97) or 30 Wind-Corrected Munitions Dispensers (CBU-103, -104, -105), giving it the versatility to engage a wide range of targets.
Beyond its internal payload, the B-1B is equipped for precision strikes with up to 24 GBU-31 or 15 GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions, and 15 GBU-54 Laser JDAMs for laser-guided targeting. The bomber can also deploy up to 24 AGM-158A Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, allowing it to engage high-value targets from outside heavily defended areas. Combined with advanced electronic warfare systems, these weapons enable the B-1B to conduct complex, coordinated operations while minimizing exposure to enemy air defenses.
While the B-2 focuses on stealth and precision, the B-1B delivers large-volume ordnance against multiple targets in a single sortie, making it ideal for degrading missile capabilities, naval assets, and command infrastructure in coordinated campaigns.
Complementing the B-1B, the B-2 stealth bomber can penetrate dense air defence networks and strike hardened facilities with precision munitions. B-2s targeted Iranian ballistic missile infrastructure, highlighting the distinction between heavy payload and stealth penetration capabilities.
The B-1B and B-2 were supported by F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, F-35 fighters, A-10 attack aircraft, EA-18G electronic warfare jets, MQ-9 Reapers, reconnaissance aircraft, P-8 maritime patrol planes, and naval platforms, including nuclear-powered carriers and guided-missile destroyers. Patriot and THAAD missile systems provided integrated air defence coverage.