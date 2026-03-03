LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /US‑Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes

US-Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 15:59 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 15:59 IST

The Rockwell B-1B Lancer is a supersonic, long-range bomber capable of carrying up to 75,000 pounds of ordnance, including JDAMs, JASSMs, laser-guided bombs and naval mines. 

Precision and Power in Action
1 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Precision and Power in Action

US B-1B bombers struck deep inside Iran in a campaign aimed at degrading the country’s ballistic missile capabilities, as part of Operation Epic Fury. The strikes occurred amid a rapidly escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, pushing the Middle East toward a broader regional confrontation. The US government has closed its embassies in Iran and Kuwait, ordering non-essential staff and American citizens to leave the region immediately. Days after joint US-Israeli air strikes, US President Donald Trump declared, “We’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” highlighting the scale and intent of the campaign. The operation integrated the B-1B’s heavy conventional payload with stealth bombers, electronic warfare aircraft, and reconnaissance assets to execute coordinated precision strikes.

strikes deep inside Iran
2 / 8
(Photograph: CENTCOM/X)

strikes deep inside Iran

"Last night, U.S. B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities. As the President stated, “we're going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground”, CENTCOM announced on Monday on social media platform, X.

B-1B Lancer: Heavy Conventional Strike Platform
3 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

B-1B Lancer: Heavy Conventional Strike Platform

The Rockwell B-1B Lancer is a supersonic, long-range bomber capable of carrying up to 75,000 pounds of ordnance, including JDAMs, JASSMs, laser-guided bombs and naval mines. Its payload flexibility allows simultaneous engagement of multiple targets, from hardened missile sites to naval vessels.

Heavy Conventional Payload
4 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Heavy Conventional Payload

While the exact ordnance used in Operation Epic Fury has not been officially disclosed, the B-1B is capable of carrying a formidable array of conventional weapons. Its internal bomb bays can accommodate up to 84 500-pound Mk-82 or 24 2,000-pound Mk-84 general-purpose bombs. The aircraft can also carry up to 84 500-pound Mk-62 or 8 2,000-pound Mk-65 Quick Strike naval mines, along with 30 cluster munitions (CBU-87, -89, -97) or 30 Wind-Corrected Munitions Dispensers (CBU-103, -104, -105), giving it the versatility to engage a wide range of targets.

Precision and Stand-off Capabilities
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Precision and Stand-off Capabilities

Beyond its internal payload, the B-1B is equipped for precision strikes with up to 24 GBU-31 or 15 GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions, and 15 GBU-54 Laser JDAMs for laser-guided targeting. The bomber can also deploy up to 24 AGM-158A Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, allowing it to engage high-value targets from outside heavily defended areas. Combined with advanced electronic warfare systems, these weapons enable the B-1B to conduct complex, coordinated operations while minimizing exposure to enemy air defenses.

B-1B’s Role in Deep-Strike Strategy
6 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

B-1B’s Role in Deep-Strike Strategy

While the B-2 focuses on stealth and precision, the B-1B delivers large-volume ordnance against multiple targets in a single sortie, making it ideal for degrading missile capabilities, naval assets, and command infrastructure in coordinated campaigns.

B-2 Spirit: Stealth and Penetration
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

B-2 Spirit: Stealth and Penetration

Complementing the B-1B, the B-2 stealth bomber can penetrate dense air defence networks and strike hardened facilities with precision munitions. B-2s targeted Iranian ballistic missile infrastructure, highlighting the distinction between heavy payload and stealth penetration capabilities.

Complementary Assets in Operation Epic Fury
8 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Complementary Assets in Operation Epic Fury

The B-1B and B-2 were supported by F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, F-35 fighters, A-10 attack aircraft, EA-18G electronic warfare jets, MQ-9 Reapers, reconnaissance aircraft, P-8 maritime patrol planes, and naval platforms, including nuclear-powered carriers and guided-missile destroyers. Patriot and THAAD missile systems provided integrated air defence coverage.

Trending Photo

B‑2 bomber, F‑35s, Patriot & THAAD: Full list of US assets that hit 1,250+ Iranian targets in 48 hours of ‘Epic Fury’
22

B‑2 bomber, F‑35s, Patriot & THAAD: Full list of US assets that hit 1,250+ Iranian targets in 48 hours of ‘Epic Fury’

'War at speed of thought': If Claude AI can help kill a country's leader, do you really think your normal job is safe?
7

'War at speed of thought': If Claude AI can help kill a country's leader, do you really think your normal job is safe?

World Wildlife Day 2026: India’s most endangered species you should know about- Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, and More
7

World Wildlife Day 2026: India’s most endangered species you should know about- Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, and More

Satellite image shows damage at Natanz nuclear facility | Photos from Iran
6

Satellite image shows damage at Natanz nuclear facility | Photos from Iran

US-Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes
8

US-Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes