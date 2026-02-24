/US-Iran tensions: Why USS Gerald R. Ford docked in Crete? The strategic importance of Souda Bay base

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has docked at the US naval base of Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete, en route to the Middle East where it is set to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and 12 other American warships. The Ford’s arrival was confirmed on Monday. Washington now has one carrier, nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships already deployed in the region amid rising tensions between US and Iran. It is rare for two US carriers to operate simultaneously in the Middle East.

