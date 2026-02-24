/US-Iran tensions: Why USS Gerald R. Ford docked in Crete? The strategic importance of Souda Bay base

The Ford’s arrival was confirmed on Monday. Washington now has one carrier, nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships already deployed in the region amid rising tensions between US and Iran.
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has docked at the US naval base of Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete, en route to the Middle East where it is set to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and 12 other American warships. The Ford’s arrival was confirmed on Monday. Washington now has one carrier, nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships already deployed in the region amid rising tensions between US and Iran. It is rare for two US carriers to operate simultaneously in the Middle East.
Souda Bay, located on the Greek island of Crete, is a critical logistics and operational hub for US and allied forces. According to AFP, the base supports around 1,000 personnel, including active-duty military, civilian staff, contractors and family members. Its deep-water port and airfield enable it to host large surface combatants and provide refuelling, resupply and air support functions bridging Europe and the Gulf.
The Ford-class carrier is more than 330 metres in length and has a flight deck approximately 78 metres wide which is designed to deploy F/A-18 Super Hornets, F-35C Lightning II fighters, EA-18G Growlers and E-2D Hawkeye aircraft. Like the Nimitz-class Abraham Lincoln, it serves as a floating airbase capable of sustained strike and surveillance missions. Each vessel is crewed by thousands of sailors and air wing personnel.
The Gerald R. Ford incorporates the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), replacing traditional steam catapults used on older carriers. This allows smoother launches and improved sortie generation. Its Dual Band Radar system enhances tracking and air defence coordination, strengthening fleet protection during high-tempo operations.
President Donald Trump, who ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June 2025, has repeatedly warned Tehran of further military action if it refuses a new nuclear agreement. The Greek defence ministry declined to comment on the carrier’s arrival, while the US embassy in Athens did not immediately respond to AFP.
According to official US Navy information, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is the US Navy’s only permanent forward-operating site in the Eastern Mediterranean. It provides critical logistical, operational and administrative support to US, allied and joint forces across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The installation includes a deep-water port capable of accommodating aircraft carriers and submarines, an airfield at Chania International Airport that supports military and civilian aircraft, and extensive fuel and ammunition storage facilities. Its position allows rapid access to the Suez Canal, North Africa and the Black Sea region, making it a strategic crossroads for maritime operations.
Souda Bay also hosts the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre, reinforcing its role in alliance interoperability and maritime security. The base supports visiting ships and aircraft with refuelling, maintenance and logistics, enabling sustained naval presence without reliance on mainland Europe. Its infrastructure allows simultaneous air and sea operations, enhancing flexibility during crises.