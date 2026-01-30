/US deploys drones to survey Iran; at least 10 warships stationed in Middle East

Iran military action: The United States has reportedly deployed drones to survey Iran's defences. The action came on Thursday night (January 29), according to reports. Meanwhile, at least 10 US warships are also near the Middle East.
The United States reportedly moved forward with possible military action against Iran on Thursday night (January 29) and deployed drones to survey Iran's defences. Several aircraft, drones and ships are already moving towards Iran. President Donald Trump said that a "beautiful armada" is sailing towards Iran.
According to flight tracking data, a US Navy MQ-4C drone is monitoring the Gulf near the coast of Iran. The MC-4C, a surveillance drone, took off from an Abu Dhabi base and was seen over the Strait of Hormuz. A US P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft has also been seen in the region. US warships are also sailing towards Iran, including the USS Delbert D Black and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The former was tracked through the Suez Canal towards the Gulf.
There are at least 10 US warships in the Middle East at the moment, according to reports. USS Abraham Lincoln has switched off its transponders, and so no radars are able to detect it. Earlier this week, Trump said at a rally in Iowa that the United States is increasing military pressure but is still open to talks with Iran.
Trump told Axios in an interview that the situation with Iran is "in flux". He stated that major American military assets had been moved into the Middle East. He suggested that Tehran may be open to a diplomatic solution, and hoped that it would agree to a deal. Trump added that Iran should have made a deal earlier.
Meanwhile, Iran is preparing for a show of strength, and its armed forces will start live-firing exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on February 1. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has also blamed Trump for the protests that shook the country recently. Iranians are demanding that the regime step down in the wake of a bad economy and corruption.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said at least 6,126 people have been killed in the Iranian protests. However, human rights groups and media reports suggest that the number could be as high as 35,000. Time magazine and Britain’s Guardian have pegged the death toll at around 30,000. A French doctor in contact with medical staff in Iran told Euronews Farsi that forensic data indicate at least 22,000 deaths.