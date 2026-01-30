/US deploys drones to survey Iran; at least 10 warships stationed in Middle East

According to flight tracking data, a US Navy MQ-4C drone is monitoring the Gulf near the coast of Iran. The MC-4C, a surveillance drone, took off from an Abu Dhabi base and was seen over the Strait of Hormuz. A US P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft has also been seen in the region. US warships are also sailing towards Iran, including the USS Delbert D Black and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The former was tracked through the Suez Canal towards the Gulf.