US Independence Day 2022: What is the history behind it and how it's celebrated

The United States marks its 246th Independence Day on Monday (July 4) at a time when the country is roiled by hearings over the January 6 insurrection, awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns, and struggling to maintain the common bonds that keep it together.

It’s a day for taking off work, flocking to parades, devouring hot dogs and burgers at backyard barbecues and gathering under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks, in many cases for the first time in three years amid easing coronavirus precautions.

Let's take a look at its history and how it is celebrated: