US inaugurations: High drama and sore losers

In fact, many past inaugurations were conducted in a febrile atmosphere, with some turning to high drama:

Outgoing US President Donald Trump will be far from the first to boycott his successor Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday -- but his absence will be the first since 1869.

The boycotters

Presidential bad blood goes back a long way.

In 1801 the second US president John Adams snubbed his successor Thomas Jefferson, leaving the White House at dawn after calling his former vice-president as "a mean-spirited, low-lived son of a half-breed Indian squaw".

His son John Quincy Adams won a disputed election in 1824 against Andrew Jackson, who claimed the vote had been stolen.

Four years later Jackson turned the tables after an even more contentious campaign.

Like father, Adams junior was a bad loser and left the White House the night before the inauguration.

Jackson, who brought his slaves to Washington with him, is a hero of Trump's. His portrait hangs by his desk in the Oval Office.

In 1841 the Democrat Martin Van Buren was a no-show at the inauguration of William H. Harrison, who caught pneumonia and died after giving the longest-ever inaugural speech in wet, cold weather without a hat, coat and gloves.

Andrew Johnson was the last boycotter in 1869.

He refused to go after his successor Ulysses Grant snubbed his offer to share a carriage to the Capitol.

(Photograph:AFP)