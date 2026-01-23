/The 7 stages of imperial collapse - US is deep inside the pattern

The US national debt has crossed about $38 trillion, making it the largest sovereign debt stock in history. The interest payment almost crosses $1 trillion, which is more than the defence spending. These are financed by issuing Treasury securities. Revenue is crossing primary spending plus debt. New debt is issued partly to pay old debt’s interest, that too in peacetime. The US is sitting at the threshold because of its reserve currency status, but this is a late-stage debt. The US treasuries are still seen as the safest asset, and there is a huge global demand, but if it engages in a prolonged war, it will lose investor confidence. With a deteriorated relationship with allies in Europe, persistent weaponisation of trade and new fault lines opening in South America, it seems increasingly likely that the country is in a rabbit hole.