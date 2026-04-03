/US hasn’t even started! Trump warns Iran says ‘bridges, power plants next’ — What do the Geneva Conventions say?

Meanwhile, Iran claimed to have downed US aircrafts, releasing images of a tail fin and other debris early on Friday, including an initial assertion regarding a US F-35 frame. CENTCOM, however, confirmed that all US fighter jets were accounted for. In a separate incident, a US F-15E was reportedly shot down over Iran, triggering an urgent search and rescue operation for its two-person crew, the first such event since the start of the war.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.