US First Lady Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Zelenska's first public appearance since February 24

A US official said it was Zelenska's first public appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The United Nations says 5.8 million people in total have fled Ukraine since Russia started what it describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

Later on Sunday, Biden and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger visited Vysne Nemecke, the main road crossing on Slovakia's 98 km border with Ukraine.

She expressed gratitude to officials and non-government organisations, and joined a brief prayer for refugees in an improvised chapel in one of many tents set up by aid groups.



