/US' F-35 vs Russia’s Su-57: Which fifth-gen fighter jet truly leads?

The contest between the American F-35 Lightning II and Russia’s Su-57 Felon goes beyond engineering; it embodies two distinct military doctrines and national strategies for air combat. The F-35 focuses on stealth, data integration and seamless allied operations, while the Su-57 blends stealth features with high manoeuvrability and close-range engagement capability. Both are the leading fifth-generation fighter jets of the United States and Russia, yet the question remains: which truly performs better? Let's examine their design, systems, production and operational use to break down where each aircraft stands today.