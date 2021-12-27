US experiencing extreme weather conditions, heavy snowfall warning issued across country

The United States is experiencing extreme weather conditions and experts have issued a warning of heavy snowfall all across the country.

California

Several parts of California saw a White Christmas with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Forecasters said that another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for recently drenched California.

The Los Angeles area is likely to see rain and mountain snow for the next week, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures significantly below normal through the middle of the week.

(Photograph:Twitter)