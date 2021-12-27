US experiencing extreme weather conditions, heavy snowfall warning issued across country

Several parts of California saw a White Christmas with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Forecasters said that another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for recently drenched California.
The Los Angeles area is likely to see rain and mountain snow for the next week, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures significantly below normal through the middle of the week.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Seattle
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle said that low-lying elevations in Washington saw snowfall between Saturday and Sunday night.
With morning temperatures in the teens to single digits across the area, the coldest temperatures will be Monday through Thursday.
(Photograph:AFP)
Portland
Snowfall and whiteout conditions in Portland caused many holiday weekend plans to change.
Officials spent the weekend responding to collisions as travelers tried to navigate the conditions. It experienced 1.7 to 4.4 inches of snowfall.
(Photograph:AFP)
Nevada
Rain and snow records broke in Nevada and state officials in Oregon declared an emergency ahead of the freezing temperatures, snow and ice.
(Photograph:AFP)
Arizona
In Arizona, a winter weather advisory remained in effect through the weekend in the upper elevations of the mountains north of the Grand Canyon near the Colorado line. But the wet weather that dumped record-breaking rain on Phoenix and Flagstaff on Friday was moving out of the area.
(Photograph:AFP)
Cross-country storm
The storms across the West, which could drop rain and snow over much of the region into next week and plunge the Pacific Northwest into a lengthy cold snap, follow a now-departed atmospheric river that delivered copious amounts of precipitation earlier this week.
The cross-country storm isn't likely to evolve into a bomb cyclone as others have earlier this year, but it'll likely be strong enough to bring the first significant snow of the season to western mountain ranges like the Colorado Rockies.