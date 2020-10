US election 2020: Preparations get finalised for final presidential debate

The final presidential debate is a few hours away, and this time Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have mute buttons, glass barriers and more

Opponents meet

In a few hours the Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (R) and US President Donald Trump will take part in last presidential debate.

The two leaders had earlier met for the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.

(Photograph:AFP)