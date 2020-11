US election 2020: Historical firsts in the presidential election

From four consecutive two-term presidencies to a historic quartet due to age gaps, the US election 2020 has seen a lot of firsts with moments to go for the final winner of the battle between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be announced.

Four consecutive two-term presidencies

Republican candidate Donald Trump is a norm-busting president. He was at that point the first chosen with no earlier government or military assistance and the most established approaching head of state ever chosen for the workplace. (Trump was 70 years and 220 days old on Inauguration Day 2017 while Ronald Reagan, the past record holder, was 69 years and 349 days old on Inauguration Day 1981).

Furthermore, presently, on the off chance that he is reappointed, Trump would fill in as the tidy up hitter in a base clearing function at no other time found throughout the entire existence of American superiority: four continuous two-term administrations. Truth is stranger than fiction. Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe had a hot thing going with two terms each until John Quincy Adams struck out on catching a subsequent term. This time, Trump could show Adams how things complete.

However, past those achievements, how is it possible that Trump would add his notorious coiffed picture to a couple of more pages in the set of experiences books?

(Photograph:AFP)