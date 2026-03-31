The B‑52 Stratofortress can operate at altitudes up to 50,000 ft, giving it long-range strike potential while staying above most conventional defences. Originally designed to carry nuclear weapons, it retains its dual-role capability, able to deliver both nuclear and conventional munitions. This versatility keeps the bomber central to US long-range deterrence, providing strategic options across a variety of conflict scenarios. The US forces have hitherto relied on speed and stealth to carry out strikes within Iranian airspace, deploying more sophisticated weapons like the B-2 and B-1 bombers.