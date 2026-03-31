Gen. Caine added that US forces have carried out more than 11,000 strikes against targets in Iran, demonstrating the scale of the operation.
For the first time since Operation Epic Fury began, the United States has deployed B-52 Stratofortress bombers over Iran. Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, said, “Given the increase in air superiority, we've successfully started to conduct the first overland B-52 missions, which allow us to continue to get on top of the enemy.” The move represents a shift from relying solely on stealth and speed for airstrikes within Iranian territory.
During the briefing, War Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not a core objective of the operation. He emphasised that the mission aims to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities, disrupt ballistic missile production, and destroy naval infrastructure. Gen. Caine added that US forces have carried out more than 11,000 strikes against targets in Iran, demonstrating the scale of the operation.
The B-52 Stratofortress has been in service with the US Air Force since 1955. According to the US Air Force, the bomber has a combat range exceeding 8,800 miles and can carry up to 70,000 pounds of mixed ordnance. Its enduring design allows it to perform both nuclear and conventional missions, making it a versatile and reliable component of US strategic air power.
Boeing notes that the B-52 can deploy a wide array of munitions, from gravity bombs to precision-guided weapons and cruise missiles. This flexibility enables the bomber to engage diverse targets, from hardened military infrastructure to mobile launch platforms, giving the US a decisive operational advantage. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 2,19,600 kilograms.
The B-52H variant typically operates with a five-person crew, including pilots, a radar navigator, a navigator, and an electronic warfare officer. Its avionics and defensive systems have been continuously upgraded, allowing the bomber to penetrate defended airspace while maintaining crew safety. It is still in service after 70+ years and expected to fly into the 2050s, making it one of history’s longest‑operational combat aircraft
Despite its age, the B-52 remains central to US strategic planning. Its combination of long range, payload versatility, and upgraded avionics ensures it continues to be a critical tool for maintaining air dominance, as demonstrated by its current overland sorties in Iran.
The B-52 Stratofortress has a top speed of approximately 650 mph, or Mach 0.88, allowing it to cover vast distances efficiently. Its fuel capacity is 312,197 pounds (141,610 kilograms), which provides it with an exceptional combat range exceeding 8,800 miles, enabling long-duration missions without immediate refuelling.
The B‑52 Stratofortress can operate at altitudes up to 50,000 ft, giving it long-range strike potential while staying above most conventional defences. Originally designed to carry nuclear weapons, it retains its dual-role capability, able to deliver both nuclear and conventional munitions. This versatility keeps the bomber central to US long-range deterrence, providing strategic options across a variety of conflict scenarios. The US forces have hitherto relied on speed and stealth to carry out strikes within Iranian airspace, deploying more sophisticated weapons like the B-2 and B-1 bombers.
The bomber is powered by eight Pratt & Whitney TF33-P-3/103 turbofan engines. This powerplant configuration delivers the thrust necessary to lift heavy ordnance loads while maintaining stable flight over extended sorties. Its combination of high-altitude performance, extended range, and flexible payload makes the B‑52 a uniquely formidable asset, capable of executing precision strikes deep into enemy territory, including its current overland missions over Iran.