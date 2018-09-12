US-China trade deal: Biggest winners & losers in phase 1

The US and China trade deal comes after months of negotiations between the two sides. Interestingly, Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam have also emerged victorious. A look at the winners & losers of the phase 1 deal.

Chinese president Xi Jinping

It's also a win-win situation for Trump's Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This as the US agreed to terms offered by China while Chinese tariffs on US farm products remain intact.

China agreed to buy $200 billion more in US goods over two years than it did in 2017 before the trade war erupted, according to the agreement signed Wednesday.

That includes an additional $32 billion in American farm products and seafood, nearly $78 billion in manufactured goods like aircraft, machinery and steel, and $52 billion in energy products.

