Tanks, troops and Trump: US celebrates 250 years of Army in magnificent military parade | See pics inside

The grand military day parade in Washington DC on Saturday (June 14 ), was attended by President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.
The United States hosted its most extensive military parade in decades on Saturday (June 14 ) to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The event was filled with grand displays of troops, armoured vehicles, and parachute demonstrations. The date also coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
The grand military day parade was attended by President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.
As thousands of troops marched during the US Army’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington DC, President Trump paid tributes to the soldiers and said, “Watching this magnificent display, our souls are filled with gratitude for every generation of warriors who have worn the uniform back to the very beginning.”
The display included 49 aircraft, 128 military vehicles, 25 horses, two mules, and one dog. The dog, a Blue Heeler named Doc Holliday from the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment at Fort Cavazos, Texas, has frequently participated in military parades and celebrations. The event also featured a number of historic aircraft and vehicles.
The parade included military vehicles from WWII to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, M4 Sherman tanks, Bradleys, Abrams, Strykers, and Howitzers. Screens behind the main stage played video highlights, including Trump’s recent visit to Fort Bragg, a West Point graduation, and testimonials from soldiers about their service.
Aerial displays featured a parachute drop by the Army’s Golden Knights, with eight troops parachuting in and landing behind the main riser as troops marched down Constitution Ave.
The military parade also featured flights of Vietnam War-era helicopters, Apache attack helicopters, Black Hawks, and Chinooks.