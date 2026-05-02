/US bans abortion pill by mail: Federal court's Mifepristone ruling turns back the clock on life-saving healthcare | In pics

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the FDA lifted the requirement that patients obtain mifepristone in person. In 2023, that change was made permanent, allowing the drug to be sent by mail.

In 2024, the US Supreme Court unanimously rejected an attempt to restrict access to mifepristone but left the door open to future challenges by ruling that the plaintiffs lacked legal standing rather than addressing the merits. Now, Louisiana's lawsuit has picked up that thread and Friday's appeals court ruling is the result.