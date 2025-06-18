US' B-52 bombers built by Boeing. Here's all you need to know

The United States has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East as a show of military might and a warning to Iran, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Trump said he is not involved with Tel Aviv’s military action, but also said ‘it's possible we could get involved.’
The deployment of aircraft is America’s support to Israel and a warning to Iran. The movement comes at a time when US has proposed to hold talks with Tehran this week over its nuclear program also seems like an attempt to end war.
The aircraft provides the US with immediate nuclear and conventional global strike capability. It is also the most combat-capable bomber in the US inventory.
It has a high mission-capable rate, large payload, long range, persistence and ability to employ both nuclear and conventional precision standoff weapons.
Boeing built 744 B-52s and delivered the last, a B-52H, in October 1962. Only the H model is still in the Air Force inventory; it is assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command. The Air Force suggests the lifespan of the aircraft could extend beyond 2040, as mentioned on the company's website
Boeing engineers designed special landing gear that could align with the runway, allowing special takeoffs and landings for the B-52. The original design of the B-52 placed a gunner in the tail of the aircraft. Later designs moved the gunner forward with the rest of the crew.