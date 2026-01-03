LOGIN
US attacks Venezuela: What does it mean for gold, silver, and crude oil prices

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 17:16 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 17:16 IST

US strikes in Caracas and Maduro's capture have pushed gold and silver to record highs. Crude oil faces supply risks as global markets react to the military escalation.

Gold prices reach record highs
Gold prices reach record highs

Gold prices surged toward record levels as investors moved capital into safe-haven assets following strikes in Caracas. The metal hit a historic peak of $4,550 per troy ounce recently as global tensions escalated.

Silver surges on safe-haven demand
Silver surges on safe-haven demand

Silver has surged significantly, recently reaching $83.75 as supply tightens and momentum accelerates. Investors are flocking to the metal due to its dual role as an industrial resource and a geopolitical hedge.

Crude oil supply concerns
Crude oil supply concerns

Markets anticipate a gap-up opening for crude oil prices following the US strikes on the oil-rich nation. Analysts warn that Brent crude could face upward pressure toward $65 per barrel if infrastructure is threatened.

Impact of the US naval blockade
Impact of the US naval blockade

Prior to the strikes, the US surged warships to the Caribbean to intercept drug cartels and monitor oil tankers. The blockade restricts Venezuelan exports, which represent about 1 per cent of global trade flows.

MCX gold hits all-time peak
MCX gold hits all-time peak

In India, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange hit a record high of Rs 1,40,465 per 10 grams. Domestic rates remain firm due to geopolitical concerns and the rupee trading at all-time lows.

Volatility in energy benchmarks
Volatility in energy benchmarks

WTI crude oil began 2026 near $57.4 per barrel while Brent averaged around $60 in late 2025. Market experts expect high intraday volatility as traders weigh global oversupply against new war risks.

Global market outlook for 2026
Global market outlook for 2026

Experts suggest precious metals will remain supported, targeting $5,000 per ounce for gold by late 2026. The long-term oil supply could increase if a new pro-Western government attracts investment to Caracas.

