/US attacks Venezuela: What does it mean for gold, silver, and crude oil prices

US strikes in Caracas and Maduro's capture have pushed gold and silver to record highs. Crude oil faces supply risks as global markets react to the military escalation.
Gold prices surged toward record levels as investors moved capital into safe-haven assets following strikes in Caracas. The metal hit a historic peak of $4,550 per troy ounce recently as global tensions escalated.
Silver has surged significantly, recently reaching $83.75 as supply tightens and momentum accelerates. Investors are flocking to the metal due to its dual role as an industrial resource and a geopolitical hedge.
Markets anticipate a gap-up opening for crude oil prices following the US strikes on the oil-rich nation. Analysts warn that Brent crude could face upward pressure toward $65 per barrel if infrastructure is threatened.
Prior to the strikes, the US surged warships to the Caribbean to intercept drug cartels and monitor oil tankers. The blockade restricts Venezuelan exports, which represent about 1 per cent of global trade flows.
In India, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange hit a record high of Rs 1,40,465 per 10 grams. Domestic rates remain firm due to geopolitical concerns and the rupee trading at all-time lows.
WTI crude oil began 2026 near $57.4 per barrel while Brent averaged around $60 in late 2025. Market experts expect high intraday volatility as traders weigh global oversupply against new war risks.
Experts suggest precious metals will remain supported, targeting $5,000 per ounce for gold by late 2026. The long-term oil supply could increase if a new pro-Western government attracts investment to Caracas.