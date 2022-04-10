US Army drone: Gray Eagle's combat capability in open warfare

Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System

According to the General Atomics, it is collaborating with the US Army to develop a modular open system approach (MOSA) for its MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone.

Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) is a next-generation advanced derivative of the battle-proven Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).

GE-ER delivers long-endurance UAS surveillance, communications relay, and weapons delivery missions during wartime. The relevance of drones has become even more significant after UAV have destroyed several tanks and military vehicles helping in survellience and in hitting Russian targets.

