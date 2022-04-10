US Army drone: Gray Eagle's combat capability in open warfare

Gray Eagle Extended Range is a next-generation advanced derivative of the battle-proven Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System.
According to the General Atomics, it is collaborating with the US Army to develop a modular open system approach (MOSA) for its MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone.
GE-ER delivers long-endurance UAS surveillance, communications relay, and weapons delivery missions during wartime. The relevance of drones has become even more significant after UAV have destroyed several tanks and military vehicles helping in survellience and in hitting Russian targets.
According to the company, GE-ER features an automatic takeoff and landing system (ATLS) that allows the aircraft to be launched.
It has a wingspan of 58 feet and is 28 feet long and has Satellite communication points with automatic takeoff and landing which greatly reduces a pilot's workload.
It can launch upto 29,000 feet with maximum endurance of 42 hours. The drones extra fuel supports the Army's reconnaissance, surveillance and Target Acquisition (RSTA) requirements.
Amid Ukraine's stiff resistance against Russian forces, the US government announced it would be providing $800 million worth of arms to fight the war.
Apart from the Stingers and other missiles, the Biden administration would be sending hundred Switchblade loitering munitions to Ukraine.
The "Switchblades" are also called Kamikaze drones. There are two variants of the Switchblade drones – Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 60.
The Switchblade 300 is considered an ideal "loitering missile" for use against beyond-line-of-sight targets. It is used by mobile forces which is what the Ukraine Army is currently fighting on several fronts. It can be rapidly deployed on air, land and sea platforms.
Switchblade 300 also relays real-time GPS coordinates and video for precise targeting. The Switchblade sensor-to-shooter (S2S) combines ISR capabilities with small unmanned aircraft systems for precision strike capabilities.
Clearly, the new blades meant of the Ukraine Army can strike and destroy any Russian target as it defends its territory against an overwhelming force.
The software of the Switchblade targets coordinates through machine-to-machine communication which reduces engagement timelines. The software provides Switchblade operators with real-time video downlinks for a centralised view of the area of operation.
It has a range of 10km with an endurance time of 15 minutes. It carries 2.5kg which includes a payload, launcher and transport bag and fits inside a rucksack.
It can cruise at 63 mph and can dash at 100 mph. It is also popularly known as an "angry bird" or a "buzzing bee".
Israel's "Smart Shooter" manufacturer unveiled an armed drone system to hit stationary and moving targets while flying named SMASH Dragon.
The system can be hosted in drones and ariel platforms. It reportedly has computer vision. The company which has manufactured the new weapon system said that it has conducted live fire tests.
The new system can shoot down targets on the ground, sea and air. The system can be controlled from a distance while being mounted on an unmanned aerial platforms.
The new system is equipped with "one shot – one hit" capability which provides a significant advantage to infantry soldiers.
In a fierce battle for market share against world superpowers China and the United States, Israel's drone industry likes to say it has a secret weapon - military experience.
The senior echelons of the country's industry are populated by former military and intelligence officials, many of whom became founders or engineers in local startups.
Israel's first rudimentary drone dates back to 1969: it was a remote-controlled plane with an attached camera to spy on neighbouring rival Egypt.
Drones became more common, though not much more technically advanced, during the war in Lebanon from 1978.
But half a century later, tiny Israel is now a global force in the multibillion-dollar UAV industry, competing against China and the US.
