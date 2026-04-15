/US allies race to Japan’s advanced submarines and jets as Tokyo opens floodgates on arms exports since World War II

One of the first agreements likely to be approved by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government is the export of used frigates to the Philippines, according to Japanese officials cited by Reuters. The move comes as Manila faces ongoing maritime tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea, adding urgency to its naval modernisation efforts. At the same time, Japan is exploring deeper defence cooperation with European partners such as Poland, particularly in areas like anti-drone and electronic warfare systems, as both sides look to address capability gaps and strengthen their defence industries. European diplomats also see Japan’s entry as a chance to reduce reliance on US defence supply chains, which is strained by conflicts.