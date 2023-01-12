US airplane grounding: Hours of chaos

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Travellers in the US were in for major mayhem on Wednesday (January 11) as the country's Federal Aviation Administration forced a temporary halt to all domestic takeoffs in the country. A corrupt file in a crucial alert system caused the authorities to halt all takeoffs due to an 'abundance of caution'

Passengers stranded

Airports across the country were full of passengers who could not travel as their flights were either delayed or cancelled.



(Photograph: AFP )

Nightmare scenario

For some time, all bets were off as to when will the air traffic finally resume.

(Photograph: AFP )

Unprecedented crisis

The nationwide nature of the grouding of aircrafts had people scrambling to their phones to get the latest info.

(Photograph: AFP )

Major airlines affected

All major airlines in US including Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines were forced to ground their aircraft.

(Photograph: AFP )

Grounded planes

Those who flocked to FlightRadar were able to see grounded airplanes flocked together at airports.

(Photograph: AFP )