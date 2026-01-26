/US AIM-260 vs Iran’s Fakour-90: Which long-range air-to-air missile is faster?

The US AIM-260 JATM outperforms Iran's Fakour-90 with superior guidance, stealth compatibility, and agility. While both reach Mach 5, the American missile offers a tactical edge in modern combat scenarios.
The US AIM-260 JATM and Iran's Fakour-90 represent two different eras of missile philosophy. While Iran upgraded the 1970s AIM-54 Phoenix design, the US built a completely new weapon for stealth fighters. Both missiles aim to destroy aircraft from great distances, but their technology differs massively.
The Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM) is built for extreme kinetic performance. It reaches speeds exceeding Mach 5 to catch fleeing enemy fighters. This high velocity ensures the target has very little time to react or evade the strike.
Iran claims the Fakour-90 matches the legendary Phoenix missile's top speed of Mach 5. It uses a powerful solid-fuel rocket motor derived from MIM-23 Hawk technology. This raw speed allows it to close the gap quickly against non-manoeuvring targets like bombers.
Lockheed Martin designed the AIM-260 to strike targets well beyond 200 kilometres. It specifically counters long-range Chinese weapons like the PL-15. This extended reach allows US pilots to fire first and stay safely outside the enemy's engagement zone.
The Fakour-90 has an effective firing range of approximately 150 kilometres. Some Iranian sources claim it can reach up to 300 kilometres, but this likely applies only to high-altitude launches against large, slow targets. It remains a formidable threat in the region.
The AIM-260 features cutting-edge active radar seekers resistant to modern electronic jamming. In contrast, the Fakour-90 uses a mix of inertial guidance and active radar homing. The US system is far more reliable against agile jets using countermeasures.
The JATM fits inside the internal weapons bays of stealth aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. The Fakour-90 is massive and can only be carried by Iran’s ageing fleet of F-14 Tomcats. This limits the Iranian missile's tactical flexibility.
The US missile maintains the compact size of the AIM-120 AMRAAM but packs more fuel and better sensors. It can manoeuvre sharply to hit agile fighters. The Fakour-90 weighs over 600 kg, making it a heavy "slug" best suited for hitting large, predictable aircraft.
The US Air Force and Navy have achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC) with the AIM-260, deploying it primarily with elite F-22 units as production ramps up. In contrast, Iran declared mass production of the Fakour-90 in 2018. While the Iranian missile is fully fielded, the advanced US weapon is currently being integrated across the wider fleet.
While the Fakour-90 is a dangerous weapon for regional defence, the AIM-260 is superior in almost every metric. Its ability to fit on stealth jets, resist jamming, and hit agile targets gives the US a clear advantage. The JATM defines the next generation of air combat.