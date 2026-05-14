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Urvashi Rautela's unique Cannes looks: From parrot-inspired outfit to lizard necklace

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 14, 2026, 15:41 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 15:41 IST

Urvashi Rautela always grabs attention with her looks. The actress has consistently grabbed eyeballs with her unique attire over the years. While some outfits tick all the right boxes for viewers, others do not. As she returns to the festival, here we take a look at her past Cannes looks.

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes looks
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(Photograph: X)

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes looks

Urvashi Rautela has consistently made headlines for her unique Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks over the years. As her 2026 look has become a much-talked-about moment among fans, here’s a look back at some of her most memorable appearances.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2026
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(Photograph: X)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2026

At Cannes 2026, Urvashi Rautela walked on the red carpet in a sheer silhouette layered with silver embellishment and crystals. It featured a sculpted corset-inspired bodice and dramatic cape sleeves. The actress accentuated her look with a maang tikka-inspired headpiece, oversized earrings, a sparkling bracelet, and an embellished clutch.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2025
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2025

One of Rautela’s most viral looks was from last year, 2025, when the actress grabbed eyeballs with her parrot-inspired attire. She wore a vibrant, multi-coloured gown paired with a crystal-studded, parrot-shaped clutch reportedly worth over Rs 4 lakh. The look often drew criticism for its not-so-apt appearance on the global stage.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2023
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(Photograph: AFP)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2023

Her Cannes 2023 appearance featured a floor-length, green, feathered gown. The dress was embellished with heavy green sequin work and was covered in feathers from top to bottom. She completed the look with matching structured headgear and flared sleeves, which led to netizens lashing back at the actress' distinctly birdlike theme.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2023
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2023

A lizard neckpiece! Rautela went overboard with her Cannes appearance, opting for a pink, Cinderella-inspired gown. While the attire was up to the mark, what ultimately became the talk of the town was her lizard-shaped neckpiece.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2025
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(Photograph: X)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2025

In 2025, Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes red carpet in a custom-made black silk taffeta gown featuring a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves, and a layered skirt. The outfit quickly became a talking point after the actress unfortunately suffered a wardrobe malfunction, with a noticeable hole appearing in one of the gown’s sleeves.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2022
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(Photograph: AFP)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival in 2022

Rautela made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, wearing a multi-layered white gown. She turned heads with her gorgeous attire, which featured a one-shouldered tube gown and a dramatic, long train.

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