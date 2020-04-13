Unusual steps taken by countries to combat COVID-19

Let's take a look at how countries are managing lockdowns:

Countries across the globe are taking unprecedented measures to prevent the coronavirus spreading, ranging from extreme to relaxed and from creative to absurd.

Panama

The Central American country, which has 3,400 confirmed cases, has announced strict quarantine measures separating people by gender in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

From April 1, men and women were allowed to leave their homes for only two hours at a time, and on different days.

No-one is be permitted to go out on Sundays.

(Photograph:Reuters)