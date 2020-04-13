Unusual steps taken by countries to combat COVID-19

Countries across the globe are taking unprecedented measures to prevent the coronavirus spreading, ranging from extreme to relaxed and from creative to absurd.

Let's take a look at how countries are managing lockdowns: 

Panama

The Central American country, which has 3,400 confirmed cases, has announced strict quarantine measures separating people by gender in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

From April 1, men and women were allowed to leave their homes for only two hours at a time, and on different days.

No-one is be permitted to go out on Sundays.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Colombia

In some Colombian towns, people are allowed outside based on the last number of their national ID number.

Its neighbouring country Bolivia has also proposed a similar approach.

(Photograph:AFP)

Serbia

Serbia's government had introduced a "dog-walking hour" from 8pm to 9pm for those in lockdown.

However, this has now been scrapped, after protests from dog-owners.

(Photograph:AFP)

Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko laughed off the suggestion that his country should try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, because he couldn't see the virus "flying around".

Speaking to a TV reporter at an indoor ice hockey match, he also claimed that crowds at the match were fine because the coldness of the stadium would prevent the virus from spreading.

He has also cited drinking vodka and regular trips to the sauna as ways to ward off the virus, which is completely at odds with professional advice.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Sweden

Restaurants and bars are open in the Nordic country, playgrounds and schools too, and the government is relying on voluntary action to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Gatherings of more than 50 people were banned on Sunday but schools for children under the age of 16 remain open.

(Photograph:AFP)

Malaysia

The Malaysian government was forced to apologise after its women's ministry posted cartoons online telling wives to dress up, wear makeup and avoid nagging their husbands during the country's partial lockdown.

(Photograph:Reuters)

