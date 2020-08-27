'Unsurvivable storm surge': Hurricane Laura batters southern US states

Texas Governor's warning

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," it said.

Between five to 10 inches (13 to 26 cms) of rain was expected in parts of the Gulf Coast between Wednesday and Friday.

Storm surges could penetrate up to 40 miles inland along parts of the coast, and peak surge coupled with high tide could see water as high as 15 to 20 feet above normal levels, it said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned Laura's power was "unprecedented" and urged citizens to "get out of harm's way."

