Unstoppable duos in ODI cricket: 6 opening partnerships that left bowlers clueless

1. John Campbell and Shai Hope - 365 runs vs Ireland
John Campbell and Shai Hope stitched a historic 365-run partnership for the West Indies against Ireland on May 5, 2019 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin. Setting the record for the highest-ever stand in ODI cricket.
2. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq (304 runs vs Zimbabwe)
Pakistan's opening duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq piled up 304 runs against Zimbabwe on July 20, 2018 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, marking the first 300+ stand in Pakistan’s ODI history.
3. Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das (292 runs vs Zimbabwe)
Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das, the Bangladesh opening pair, dazzled with a 292-run stand against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
4. Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga (286 runs vs England)
Leeds saw a 286-run opening stand by Sri Lankan opening batters Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga against England on 1 July 2006.
5. Travis Head and David Warner (284 runs vs Pakistan)
Australia's David Warner and Travis Head spearheaded Pakistan by recording a 284-run stand for the first wicket at the Adelaide Oval.
6. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla (282 runs vs Bangladesh)
Proteas batters Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla remained unbeaten with a 282-run stand for South Africa against Bangladesh at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley, chasing down the target comfortably.