'Unspeakable horror': The tale of attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Here are some facts about the devastating attacks:

Japan on Thursday marked 75 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack, which killed around 140,000 people in Hiroshima and left many more deeply traumatised and even stigmatised. A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, killing another 74,000 people.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki

The first atomic bomb was dropped on the western city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 by the US bomber Enola Gay. The bomb was nicknamed "Little Boy" but its impact was anything but small.

It detonated about 600 metres from the ground, with a force equivalent to 15,000 tonnes of TNT, and killed 140,000 people.

Tens of thousands died instantly, while others succumbed to injuries or illness in the weeks, months and years that followed.

Three days later the US dropped a second bomb, dubbed "Fat Man", on the city of Nagasaki, killing another 74,000 people.

The attacks remain the only time atomic bombs have been used in wartime.

(Photograph:AFP)