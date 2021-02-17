Unmanned assault vessel ‘ULAQ’: Turkey's gamechanger in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey's unmanned surface vessel

Turkey has unleashed armed unmanned surface vessel (USV) starting sea trials off the coast of Antalya, on Turkey’s southern coast where ARES Shipyard is located.

The vessel was first unveiled last October. It has a range of 400 km and travels at 65 km wth day/night vision capabilities. The super boat carries with it jamming and electronic warfare systems with missiles being supplied by missile systems provider Roketsan.

“In the field of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs); we would like to proudly announce that we have launched the first Armed Unmanned Surface Vehicle of ULAQ series," the company said in a statement.

Photo Courtesy: ARES Shipyard and METEKSAN Defence

(Photograph:Others)