LOGIN

Unlock Your Binge Watch: 7 New Movies on Netflix

Wion News
Edited By Vanshika
Published: May 21, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 14:11 IST

Binge watch these 7 new movies on Netflix. From Heart eyes to Nonnas enjoy these with your loved ones.

New Movies on Netflix
1 / 8
(Photograph:IMDb)

New Movies on Netflix

The Biggest Fan
2 / 8
(Photograph:IMDb)

The Biggest Fan

The plot follows Lana Cruz, a hapless Hollywood actress, returns to Mexico City to try to save her career, only to run into Polly, her biggest fan.
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
3 / 8

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi - and the death of her husband years before.
Last Bullet / Lost Bullet 3
4 / 8
(Photograph:IMDb)

Last Bullet / Lost Bullet 3

Car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives.
Heart Eyes
5 / 8
(Photograph:IMDb)

Heart Eyes

A masked maniac with glowing, red eyes returns every Valentine's Day to slaughter unsuspecting couples. When a cynical ad executive and her hopelessly romantic colleague become the next target, they decide to fight back and end the reign of terror.
A Deadly American Marriage
6 / 8
(Photograph:IMDb)

A Deadly American Marriage

A disturbing 911 call and horrific crime scene raise questions about Jason Corbett's death. His family shares memories and hidden realities beneath their perfect-looking life.
Bad Influence
7 / 8
(Photograph:IMDb)

Bad Influence

An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker - but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer.
Nonnas
8 / 8
(Photograph:IMDb)

Nonnas

After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas -- grandmothers, as the chefs.

Trending Photo

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 16 Sunrises and Sunsets, What He’ll See from space
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 16 Sunrises and Sunsets, What He’ll See from space

From teen talent to top priority: RR all set to retain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, check out other four
5

From teen talent to top priority: RR all set to retain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, check out other four

Action Unlocked: Movies That Deliver the Same Thrills as Mission Impossible
10

Action Unlocked: Movies That Deliver the Same Thrills as Mission Impossible

From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon
7

From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon

Salman Rushdie to Banu Mushtaq: All Indian authors who have won the prestigious Booker Prize
8

Salman Rushdie to Banu Mushtaq: All Indian authors who have won the prestigious Booker Prize