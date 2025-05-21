Published: May 21, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 14:11 IST
New Movies on Netflix
The Biggest Fan
The plot follows Lana Cruz, a hapless Hollywood actress, returns to Mexico City to try to save her career, only to run into Polly, her biggest fan.
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi - and the death of her husband years before.
Last Bullet / Lost Bullet 3
Car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives.
Heart Eyes
A masked maniac with glowing, red eyes returns every Valentine's Day to slaughter unsuspecting couples. When a cynical ad executive and her hopelessly romantic colleague become the next target, they decide to fight back and end the reign of terror.
A Deadly American Marriage
A disturbing 911 call and horrific crime scene raise questions about Jason Corbett's death. His family shares memories and hidden realities beneath their perfect-looking life.
Bad Influence
An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker - but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer.
Nonnas
After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas -- grandmothers, as the chefs.