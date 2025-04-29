Advertisment
Photos

Unlock the Power of Travel: The World's Most Influential Passports Revealed

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The latest global passport ranking reveals the most powerful passports, highlighting countries whose citizens enjoy the greatest travel freedom worldwide.

Authored by: Wion Web Desk
1. Singapore

Singapore has reclaimed its top position in the Henley Passport Index 2025. Its passport holders can travel visa-free to 195 destinations globally, making it the most powerful passport in the world.

2. Japan

Japan's passport continues to hold immense power, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan's passport has consistently been near the top for several years.

3. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, South Korea

European heavyweights France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, alongside Finland and South Korea, share the third position with access to 192 destinations. These countries benefit from their strong international relations and economic power.

4. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway

This group of European nations is ranked fourth, with passport holders able to access 191 destinations without a visa. The political stability, global alliances and strong EU ties.

5. Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom round out the top five, offering visa-free access to 190 destinations.

6. Greece, Australia

Greece and Australia hold the sixth position with 189 visa-free destinations. Both countries are increasingly important players in the global travel game.

7. Canada, Poland, Malta

Canada now ranks seventh, reflecting broader geopolitical shifts. It shares this rank with Poland and Malta, both of which have strong EU ties, offering citizens access to 188 destinations without the need for a visa.

8. Hungary, Czechia

Countries like Hungary and Czechia have moved up in the rankings, offering access to 187 destinations. The two countries benefit from their strong EU membership and regional cooperation.

9. Estonia, United States

The United States has slipped down the rankings to 9th place, with 186 destinations accessible visa-free. This ranking has tied them with Estonian passport holders which allows them to travel to many countries without a visa or with a visa on arrival.

10. Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, UAE

For the first time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined the ranks of the world’s most powerful passports, securing 10th place. The UAE offers 185 destinations for visa-free access, a remarkable rise for a country that has significantly enhanced its global standing in recent years. Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia also make their way into the top 10.

