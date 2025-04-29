Unlock the Power of Travel: The World's Most Influential Passports Revealed

(185 destinations) Source: Pexels

10 /10

10. Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, UAE

For the first time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined the ranks of the world’s most powerful passports, securing 10th place. The UAE offers 185 destinations for visa-free access, a remarkable rise for a country that has significantly enhanced its global standing in recent years. Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia also make their way into the top 10.