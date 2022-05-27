United States: Easier to buy a gun than kinder joy

It’s not all difficult to buy guns in America. Hundreds of stores sell guns in the United States from big retail chains like Walmart to smaller family-run shops on the roadside. Weekend gun fairs are a great place to buy guns, people also usually buy guns from neighbours or relatives, It takes around 8-10 minutes to buy a gun in the United States. Law mandates that guns can only be sold to 18-year-olds or above, but violations are not uncommon.

The right to keep and bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, and a number of federal statutes control access to guns. Activists have time and time again raised the issue of a need for stricter gun laws, but a mighty powerful gun lobby has stalled every such bill from becoming law.