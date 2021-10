Kullu

In the 17th century, local King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Raghunath, an avatar of Lord Ram, on his throne on Dussehra and from then onwards God Raghunath was declared as the ruling deity of the Kullu Valley.

The Dhalpur maidan, which is the major hub for celebrations, is beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.

The celebrations start with an idol of Goddess Hadimba being carried from the temple in Manali to the palace of the royal family in Kullu.

From there, the idol is carried to Dhalpur, along with an idol of Lord Ragunath, where they stay till the end of the festivities along with idols of other Gods and Goddesses.

The maidan sees many cultural performances, fairs and exhibitions. On the last day, the idols are carried on a chariot to the Beas river, where they are immersed.



