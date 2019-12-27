Minister chooses WION event to outline India's Smart Cities Mission via PPT

WION's latest initiative 'Mission Smart Cities 2020' focuses on the future of smart cities in India and the current real estate outlook. During the event, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation gave a quick summary of the progress of Smart City Mission & key projects via PPT.
"India is to invest around $75 billion in its urban infrastructure," Union Minister said at the event.
While comparing present schemes with earlier schemes, Union Minister said that the 20 Smart City projects announced in 2016 will be kicking by 2021.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri elucidated about the initiatives contributing to Ease of Living, Economic Growth and Sustainability in the Smart City schemes. He explained the four pillars of comprehensive development-Institutional, Physical, Social and Economic.
While speaking as the Chief Guest at WION Smart City Mission 2020, Puri touched upon the nuances the redevelopment of Delhi's Central Vista as said that Delhi's timeless heritage will remain untouched in the process of giving the area an overhaul.
