Minister chooses WION event to outline India's Smart Cities Mission via PPT

WION's latest initiative 'Mission Smart Cities 2020' focuses on the future of smart cities in India and the current real estate outlook. During the event, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation gave a quick summary of the progress of Smart City Mission & key projects via PPT. 

PMAY Progress

Talking about the Socio-Economic Impact of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that we have generated Rs 1.20 crore through backward and forward linkages with 250 auxiliary industries like steel.

Comparison with earlier scheme

"India is to invest around $75 billion in its urban infrastructure," Union Minister said at the event.

While comparing present schemes with earlier schemes, Union Minister said that the 20 Smart City projects announced in 2016 will be kicking by 2021.

Government's three level strategy 

Minister explained that Urban India is going to play an important role in the $ 5 trillion economy target. Our cities are at different stages of development and require a 3 – level strategy from the Ministry.

Unlocking the potential of Smart Cities

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri elucidated about the initiatives contributing to Ease of Living, Economic Growth and Sustainability in the Smart City schemes. He explained the four pillars of comprehensive development-Institutional, Physical, Social and Economic.

Delhi's Central Vista redevelopment project

While speaking as the Chief Guest at WION Smart City Mission 2020, Puri touched upon the nuances the redevelopment of Delhi's Central Vista as said that Delhi's timeless heritage will remain untouched in the process of giving the area an overhaul. 

