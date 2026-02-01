/Union Budget 2026: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech focus on Part B? What it means and how it will be different this year

Ahead of Budget 2026-27, reports say Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will shift focus from the traditional Part A to Part B of her budget speech. Beyond taxes, Part B is expected to detail key short-term priorities and long-term policy goals.
As countdown begins for Budget 2026-27, reports state that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her ninth consecutive budget today, will depart from 75-year old tradition of giving prominence to Part A and focus on Part B
Part A of the Budget is a look back at the economic survey of the country. It highlights the government’s policy framework and development strategies for the coming fiscal year. It has extensive detail on economic conditions, fiscal numbers, and major policy announcements
According to reports, Part B of the Budget speech traditionally contains the government's taxation proposals, including direct and indirect tax changes.
Traditionally, Part A of Budget speech has been the primary vehicle for the government's macroeconomic narrative and major policy initiatives and focus during the speech has been on that part
In a major departure, this time Part B will not only be about tax announcements, but is also expected to outline both short-term priorities and long-term goals. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will focus more on Part B of the budget during her speech, according to reports