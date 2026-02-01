/Union Budget 2026: What to expect on debt, defence and infrastructure?

Economists, quoted by Reuters anticipate that the government will aim for a fiscal deficit of 4.2 per cent of GDP for 2026-27, down from 4.4 per cent this year, as part of an effort to keep public finances under control. Gross government borrowing is expected to rise to Rs. 16 trillion to Rs. 16.8 trillion from Rs. 14.6 trillion, reflecting continued reliance on market financing even as the deficit target tightens. A longer-term goal is to bring government debt down to around 49 per cent–51 per cent of GDP by 2031, from about 56 per cent currently, a metric that global investors closely monitor.

