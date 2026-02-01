LOGIN
  Union Budget 2026: What is the six-point plan to propel India's next growth phase?

Union Budget 2026: What is the six-point plan to propel India’s next growth phase?

Published: Feb 01, 2026, 12:39 IST

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a six-point plan to drive India’s next phase of growth. The strategy focuses on scaling manufacturing, boosting infrastructure and ensuring economic stability to create a robust environment for long-term development.

Six-Point Strategy for Growth
Six-Point Strategy for Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a six-point plan in the Union Budget 2026 to propel the economy. The strategy prioritises manufacturing, infrastructure and business stability to sustain India's momentum.

Scaling Strategic Manufacturing
Scaling Strategic Manufacturing

The budget aims to boost production in frontier sectors like health, electronics, semiconductors and chemicals. This focus on capital goods is designed to scale up manufacturing in strategic areas.

Rejuvenating Legacy Sectors
Rejuvenating Legacy Sectors

The government plans to revitalise traditional legacy industries to support regional development. This rejuvenation is intended to protect existing jobs and breathe new life into established sectors.

Creating Champion MSMEs
Creating Champion MSMEs

Nurturing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into competitive 'champions' is a key goal. These enterprises are viewed as vital engines for generating employment and driving economic growth.

Push for Infrastructure
Push for Infrastructure

A powerful push for infrastructure development will accelerate connectivity across the country. This expansion is essential to support broader economic activity and streamline logistics.

Long-Term Security and Stability
Long-Term Security and Stability

Reinforcing economic stability to create a predictable environment is a core pillar of the plan. This focus ensures a secure atmosphere that encourages long-term investment and growth.

City Economic Regions
City Economic Regions

The plan proposes developing integrated city economic regions to foster growth hubs. These regions will combine urban living with industrial development to create dynamic economic centres.

