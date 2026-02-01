/Union Budget 2026: What is the six-point plan to propel India’s next growth phase?

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a six-point plan to drive India’s next phase of growth. The strategy focuses on scaling manufacturing, boosting infrastructure and ensuring economic stability to create a robust environment for long-term development.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a six-point plan in the Union Budget 2026 to propel the economy. The strategy prioritises manufacturing, infrastructure and business stability to sustain India's momentum.
The budget aims to boost production in frontier sectors like health, electronics, semiconductors and chemicals. This focus on capital goods is designed to scale up manufacturing in strategic areas.
The government plans to revitalise traditional legacy industries to support regional development. This rejuvenation is intended to protect existing jobs and breathe new life into established sectors.
Nurturing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into competitive 'champions' is a key goal. These enterprises are viewed as vital engines for generating employment and driving economic growth.
A powerful push for infrastructure development will accelerate connectivity across the country. This expansion is essential to support broader economic activity and streamline logistics.
Reinforcing economic stability to create a predictable environment is a core pillar of the plan. This focus ensures a secure atmosphere that encourages long-term investment and growth.
The plan proposes developing integrated city economic regions to foster growth hubs. These regions will combine urban living with industrial development to create dynamic economic centres.