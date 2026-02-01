/Union Budget 2026: What is the ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’? A six-year plan for self-reliance

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new six-year initiative titled the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'. The programme aims to boost domestic production of Tur, Urad and Masoor to meet rising consumption and achieve self-reliance.
The mission places a special emphasis on three specific varieties: Tur, Urad and Masoor. These are essential staples in Indian households where consumption has increased significantly with rising incomes.
Central agencies NAFED and NCCF will procure these three pulses for the next four years. This offer applies to farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements.
A key focus of the mission is the development and commercial availability of climate-resilient seeds. This ensures crops can withstand changing weather patterns while maintaining high yields.
The plan aims to enhance the protein content of the pulses and improve post-harvest management. Better storage facilities will be established to reduce wastage and maintain quality.
The government seeks to assure remunerative prices to farmers to encourage cultivation. This step is designed to make pulse farming financially viable and attractive.
The FM noted that ten years ago, concerted efforts led to a 50 per cent increase in cultivated area. This new mission builds on that success to secure India’s future requirements.