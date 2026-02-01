LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Union Budget 2026: What is the ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’? A six-year plan for self-reliance

Union Budget 2026: What is the ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’? A six-year plan for self-reliance

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 15:09 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 15:09 IST

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new six-year initiative titled the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'. The programme aims to boost domestic production of Tur, Urad and Masoor to meet rising consumption and achieve self-reliance.

Finance Minister Launches 6-Year Pulse Mission
1 / 7

Finance Minister Launches 6-Year Pulse Mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a six-year 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'. The initiative aims to make India self-reliant in pulse production, reducing dependency on imports.

Focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor
2 / 7

Focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor

The mission places a special emphasis on three specific varieties: Tur, Urad and Masoor. These are essential staples in Indian households where consumption has increased significantly with rising incomes.

Procurement Guarantee for Farmers
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Procurement Guarantee for Farmers

Central agencies NAFED and NCCF will procure these three pulses for the next four years. This offer applies to farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements.

Developing Climate-Resilient Seeds
4 / 7
(Photograph: PIB)

Developing Climate-Resilient Seeds

A key focus of the mission is the development and commercial availability of climate-resilient seeds. This ensures crops can withstand changing weather patterns while maintaining high yields.

Enhancing Protein and Storage
5 / 7
(Photograph: PIB)

Enhancing Protein and Storage

The plan aims to enhance the protein content of the pulses and improve post-harvest management. Better storage facilities will be established to reduce wastage and maintain quality.

Assuring Remunerative Prices
6 / 7
(Photograph: @rashtrapatibhavan/X)

Assuring Remunerative Prices

The government seeks to assure remunerative prices to farmers to encourage cultivation. This step is designed to make pulse farming financially viable and attractive.

Building on Past Success
7 / 7

Building on Past Success

The FM noted that ten years ago, concerted efforts led to a 50 per cent increase in cultivated area. This new mission builds on that success to secure India’s future requirements.

Trending Photo

Budget 2026: Major announcements across sectors, from defence push to Semiconductor Mission 2.0
7

Budget 2026: Major announcements across sectors, from defence push to Semiconductor Mission 2.0

Union Budget 2026: What is the ‘PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ and how will it change 100 districts?
7

Union Budget 2026: What is the ‘PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ and how will it change 100 districts?

Meet 5 teams with highest T20I totals against a Full Member ICC nation
5

Meet 5 teams with highest T20I totals against a Full Member ICC nation

Who got big bucks? From Biopharma to Defence: Breakdown of budget allocations in 2026 across key sectors
10

Who got big bucks? From Biopharma to Defence: Breakdown of budget allocations in 2026 across key sectors

From Phil Salt to Tilak Varma, top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026
5

From Phil Salt to Tilak Varma, top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026