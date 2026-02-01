/Union Budget 2026: What is ‘Bahi Khata’? From briefcase to tablet, will FM Nirmala Sitharaman carry it today?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget today. With less than a few hours to go, all eyes are set on the Finance Minister's appearance outside the Ministry of Finance with red ‘Bahi Khata.’ What is it, why is it important? Interestingly, ‘Bahi Khata’ has now been digitalised into a Budget Tablet: here's it journey from briefcases to ‘bahi khatas’ to 'tablet' to ‘blue sheets’