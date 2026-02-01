/Union Budget 2026: What is ‘Bahi Khata’? From briefcase to tablet, will FM Nirmala Sitharaman carry it today?

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget tradition reflects a shift from colonial symbols to Indian identity. From red briefcases to the traditional bahi khata in 2019, and later a tablet carried in a bahi-style pouch, the journey blends heritage with Digital India.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget today. With less than a few hours to go, all eyes are set on the Finance Minister's appearance outside the Ministry of Finance with red ‘Bahi Khata.’ What is it, why is it important? Interestingly, ‘Bahi Khata’ has now been digitalised into a Budget Tablet: here's it journey from briefcases to ‘bahi khatas’ to 'tablet' to ‘blue sheets’
‘Bahi Khata’ is a cloth ledger traditionally used by Indian traders for keeping accounts. In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a traditional Indian ‘bahi-khata’ to present Budget speech breaking British-era tradition of carrying budget papers in red briefcases
The final budget papers were carried in red or leather briefcases before 2019. The tradition finds its roots in the United Kingdom where financial papers were kept in red covers, signifying official authority and importance. The French word bougette, meaning leather bag, even evolved into the term “Budget.” For decades, Indian Finance Ministers carried red or leather briefcases as a ritual on Budget Day.
Sitharaman opted to stop carrying the traditional budget briefcase starting with her maiden budget in 2019 to break from colonial-era traditions, promote indigenous Indian culture. The traditional red ledger, or 'bahi-khata', symbolised a shift towards traditional Indian business practices.
Sitharaman replaced the physical ‘Bahi Khata’ and picked a digital tablet in 2021 primarily due to COVID-19 restrictions that year. Using a tablet also reflected the government's commitment to its Digital India mission and 'Made in India' push.
Though, Sitharaman moved to reading Budget speeches from tablet post 2021, the tradition of carrying a ‘bahi-khata’ continued. The tradition has been blended with modernity as a result of which the tablet is carried in a red pouch or file like bag that looks like a "bahi khata.