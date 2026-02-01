/Union Budget 2026: What gets cheaper and what becomes costlier

The Union Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, focuses on boosting domestic manufacturing and easing the burden on the middle class. Here's a list of items that will get cheaper and costlier after the announcement
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman FM to present Budget for the ninth consecutive time. In the budget, the government adjusted customs and excise duties to support domestic manufacturing, control imports, and boost demand. As a result of this, some items will become cheaper due to tax reductions, while others could see price hikes. Let's take a look at what's getting cheaper and what will be costlier
Items like life-saving drugs, EV batteries, leather and textile products will get cheaper and items like alcohol and cigarettes will get costlier
CHEAPER: 17 life-saving drugs for conditions like cancer and diabetes
CHEAPER: Components for mobile phones and tablets due to duty relief. Solar Panels, Microwave Ovens will also get cheaper due to government decision to exempt basic customs duty on specified parts used in their manufacture
CHEAPER: BCD was exempted on Lithium-ion cells for EV batteries making it cheaper
CHEAPER: The Tax Collected at Source (TCS) was reduced for overseas education, medical purposes, and tour packages.
CHEAPER: Certain leather equipment is expected to get cheaper due to reduce of import duties on raw materials
COSTLIER: Cigarettes, pan masala, and other tobacco products became more expensive due to higher excise duty and a new cess
COSTLIER: Alcohol and futures & options (F&O) trading became costlier due to a hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT)
Exemptions were removed for certain industrial machinery and items where domestic production is deemed sufficient
COSTLIER: The customs tariff on some dutiable goods imported for personal use was adjusted