Union Budget 2026: What gets cheaper and what becomes costlier

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 13:08 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 13:40 IST

The Union Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, focuses on boosting domestic manufacturing and easing the burden on the middle class. Here's a list of items that will get cheaper and costlier after the announcement

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2026
1 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman FM to present Budget for the ninth consecutive time. In the budget, the government adjusted customs and excise duties to support domestic manufacturing, control imports, and boost demand. As a result of this, some items will become cheaper due to tax reductions, while others could see price hikes. Let's take a look at what's getting cheaper and what will be costlier

What gets costlier and cheaper?
2 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

What gets costlier and cheaper?

Items like life-saving drugs, EV batteries, leather and textile products will get cheaper and items like alcohol and cigarettes will get costlier

Healthcare
3 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Healthcare

CHEAPER: 17 life-saving drugs for conditions like cancer and diabetes

Electronics
4 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Electronics

CHEAPER: Components for mobile phones and tablets due to duty relief. Solar Panels, Microwave Ovens will also get cheaper due to government decision to exempt basic customs duty on specified parts used in their manufacture

Green Energy
5 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Green Energy

CHEAPER: BCD was exempted on Lithium-ion cells for EV batteries making it cheaper

Travel
6 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Travel

CHEAPER: The Tax Collected at Source (TCS) was reduced for overseas education, medical purposes, and tour packages.

Footwear
7 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Footwear

CHEAPER: Certain leather equipment is expected to get cheaper due to reduce of import duties on raw materials

Tobacco products
8 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Tobacco products

COSTLIER: Cigarettes, pan masala, and other tobacco products became more expensive due to higher excise duty and a new cess

Alcohol & Trading
9 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Alcohol & Trading

COSTLIER: Alcohol and futures & options (F&O) trading became costlier due to a hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT)

Exemptions were removed for certain industrial machinery and items where domestic production is deemed sufficient

Imported Personal Goods
10 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Imported Personal Goods

COSTLIER: The customs tariff on some dutiable goods imported for personal use was adjusted

