Union Budget 2026: What does the new ‘Grameen Credit Score’ mean for rural borrowers?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 15:29 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 15:29 IST

Union Budget 2026 introduces a ‘Grameen Credit Score’ to be developed by Public Sector Banks. The framework targets SHG members and rural residents to improve their access to formal credit. This aligns with expanded KCC limits and deeper rural banking services.

PSBs to Develop New Framework
(Photograph: AI Generated)

The Finance Minister announced that Public Sector Banks will develop a dedicated ‘Grameen Credit Score’ framework. This new system is designed specifically to address the unique financial profiles of rural India.

Focus on SHG Members
The primary target for this new scoring system includes members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). By formalising their creditworthiness, the government aims to make access to loans easier and fairer for these groups.

Helping People in Rural Areas
(Photograph: PIB)

Beyond SHGs, the framework will serve the broader credit needs of people living in rural areas. It addresses the gap where traditional urban-centric credit scores often fail to capture rural economic activity.

Part of Financial Sector Reforms
(Photograph: @rashtrapatibhavan/X)

This initiative was announced as a key part of the government’s financial sector reforms and development. It sits alongside measures like simplifying KYC norms to boost financial inclusion across the country.

Boosting Rural Credit Flow
The score will act as a tool to facilitate lending in regions where formal documentation is scarce. This move is expected to streamline the loan application process for millions of rural citizens.

Complements KCC Enhancements
(Photograph: PIB)

This measure works in tandem with the hike in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limit. The budget raised the limit for collateral-free loans under KCC from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Supported by India Post Expansion
(Photograph: ANI)

To further support rural finance, the services of India Post Payment Bank will be deepened in rural areas. This ensures that as credit access improves, the banking infrastructure is there to support it.

