/Union Budget 2026: The untold history behind the red file that symbolises India’s economy

Earlier, finance ministers in different governments, including her predecessors in the Modi government - Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal, used the standard red Budget briefcase. In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved away from the briefcase and instead carried the Budget documents wrapped in a red cloth pouch styled like a traditional 'bahi khata', a ledger used historically in India. Traders, merchants, sailors and even small shopkeepers have retained this way of preserving their data. This change was seen as a departure from the colonial briefcase tradition. By 2021, the Budget presentation shifted to a paperless format carried on a tablet, still protected in a red sleeve, blending modern technology with traditional symbolism.

