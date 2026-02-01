/Union Budget 2026: Is mental health finally getting the attention it deserves with NIMHANS 2.0?

Announced in Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the new institute will augment mental health infrastructure in northern India, complementing the first NIMHANS located in Bengaluru.
Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, is set to become a major hub for mental healthcare with the establishment of the second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS 2.0). Announced in Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the new institute will augment mental health infrastructure in northern India, complementing the first NIMHANS located in Bengaluru.
The expansion reflects the government’s focus on improving access to psychiatric care and research beyond southern India. By situating NIMHANS 2.0 in Ranchi, northern and eastern regions of the country will gain easier access to specialised treatment, training, and rehabilitation services.
The FM said, “There are no national institutes for mental healthcare in north India. We will therefore set up a NIMHANS-2 and also upgrade National Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur as Regional Apex Institutions.”
Ranchi already hosts two prominent institutions: the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), run by the central government, and the state-owned Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) serving as premier centers for psychiatric care, research, and rehabilitation for over 100 years.
NIMHANS 2.0 will work alongside CIP and RINPAS to broaden treatment options and research capabilities. The institute aims to provide specialised care for complex psychiatric conditions, while also focusing on training mental health professionals to meet the growing demand across northern India.
The Budget announcement signals the government’s increasing prioritisation of mental health. By establishing a high-profile institute in Ranchi, authorities aim to address regional disparities and ensure that quality psychiatric care is not limited to metropolitan areas.