/Union Budget 2026: Is mental health finally getting the attention it deserves with NIMHANS 2.0?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 16:01 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 16:01 IST

Announced in Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the new institute will augment mental health infrastructure in northern India, complementing the first NIMHANS located in Bengaluru.

Ranchi to Host NIMHANS 2.0
(Photograph: ANI, Wikimedia Commons)

Ranchi to Host NIMHANS 2.0

Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, is set to become a major hub for mental healthcare with the establishment of the second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS 2.0). Announced in Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the new institute will augment mental health infrastructure in northern India, complementing the first NIMHANS located in Bengaluru.

Strengthening Mental Healthcare in the North
(Photograph: ANI)

Strengthening Mental Healthcare in the North

The expansion reflects the government’s focus on improving access to psychiatric care and research beyond southern India. By situating NIMHANS 2.0 in Ranchi, northern and eastern regions of the country will gain easier access to specialised treatment, training, and rehabilitation services.

What the FM said in the Parliament
(Photograph: Rashtrapatibhavan/X)

What the FM said in the Parliament

The FM said, “There are no national institutes for mental healthcare in north India. We will therefore set up a NIMHANS-2 and also upgrade National Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur as Regional Apex Institutions.”

Ranchi’s Existing Mental Health Institutions
(Photograph: ANI)

Ranchi’s Existing Mental Health Institutions

Ranchi already hosts two prominent institutions: the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), run by the central government, and the state-owned Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) serving as premier centers for psychiatric care, research, and rehabilitation for over 100 years.

Complementing Existing Services
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Complementing Existing Services

NIMHANS 2.0 will work alongside CIP and RINPAS to broaden treatment options and research capabilities. The institute aims to provide specialised care for complex psychiatric conditions, while also focusing on training mental health professionals to meet the growing demand across northern India.

Focus on Research and Education
(Photograph: AI Generated)

Focus on Research and Education

The Budget announcement signals the government’s increasing prioritisation of mental health. By establishing a high-profile institute in Ranchi, authorities aim to address regional disparities and ensure that quality psychiatric care is not limited to metropolitan areas.

