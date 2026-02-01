/Union Budget 2026: Key takeaways on income tax, LTCG, what becomes costlier and what becomes cheaper

Boosting domestic manufacturing was a key focus of the budget for the new year. Sitharaman introduced certain changes in customs and excise duties to support Make in India, control imports, and boost demand. Due to this, some items will become cheaper due to tax reductions, while others will see a rise in costs. Cigarettes, pan masala, and other tobacco products will become expensive due to higher excise duty and a new cess. Alcohol and futures & options (F&O) trading will cost more due to a hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT). Certain cameras, video game parts, coffee, adult diapers, umbrellas, CD-ROMs, and luxury goods in the footwear and apparel category will become costlier.