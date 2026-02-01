/Union Budget 2026: How long was FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th consecutive Budget speech?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, February 1, for the financial year 2026-27. This marked the third full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government. According to the official Press Information Bureau video of the Budget speech, Sitharaman’s proposals lasted around 83 minutes or 1 hour 23 minutes and focused on reforms, growth, railways, roads connectivity, and ensuring that the dividends of growth reach farmers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and youth. The speech began at11 am and continued until 12:26 pm. The Finance Bill was formally tabled in Parliament after the finance minister ended her speech.