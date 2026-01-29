/Union budget 2026 | GST, fiscal deficit, capex and more: 7 economic concepts every Indian needs to know!

GDP measures the monetary value of final goods and services, that is, those that are bought by the final user, produced in a country in a given period of time (say a quarter or a year). It counts all of the output generated within the borders of a country. It serves as the primary gauge of economic performance. A rising GDP signals economic expansion, while GDP growth rates indicate overall economic performance, though it doesn't capture well-being or environmental factors. Budget decisions, such as increasing capital expenditure on infrastructure, aim to support higher GDP growth.