/Union budget 2026 | GST, fiscal deficit, capex and more: 7 economic concepts every Indian needs to know!

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February 2026, understanding key economic concepts is crucial. Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget this time. Beyond headline figures, the Budget’s framework, from deficit targets to spending priorities, has direct implications for taxes, employment and overall economic growth. These concepts help citizens and businesses interpret policy directions and budgetary outcomes before the Finance Minister unveils the numbers.
Inflation is the sustained increase in the general prices of goods and services over time, meaning your money buys less than it used to, effectively reducing its purchasing power. A higher inflation rate erodes purchasing power and affects household budgets, savings and consumption. Monitoring inflation helps policymakers decide monetary and fiscal responses in the Budget. Simply put, things get more expensive, and your currency becomes worth less.
The fiscal deficit shows the gap between what the government's total expenditure and its total revenue (excluding borrowings). It measures the gap between what the government spends and earns, indicating financial health. A larger deficit can signal greater borrowing needs, impacting interest rates and future taxes, while a smaller deficit suggests fiscal prudence. Formula:- Fiscal Deficit = Total Expenditure - (Revenue Receipts + Non-Debt Capital Receipts).
GDP measures the monetary value of final goods and services, that is, those that are bought by the final user, produced in a country in a given period of time (say a quarter or a year). It counts all of the output generated within the borders of a country. It serves as the primary gauge of economic performance. A rising GDP signals economic expansion, while GDP growth rates indicate overall economic performance, though it doesn't capture well-being or environmental factors. Budget decisions, such as increasing capital expenditure on infrastructure, aim to support higher GDP growth.
Capex refers to government spending or funds utilised to acquire, upgrade, or build physical, long-term assets such as roads, railways, hospital and digital infrastructure. It is a critical metric for development. Higher capex can create jobs in the short term, boost productivity and growth over the medium term, and foster long-term economic development, a key focus area in recent budgets. A high or increasing ratio of CapEx to GDP is generally considered a positive indicator of an expanding economy.
Tax buoyancy measures how tax revenues grow relative to economic expansion. It indicates how tax collections increase as the economy expands, without relying on higher tax rates. A buoyancy value greater than 1 means tax revenues grow faster than the economy. When buoyancy is high, revenues rise more than proportionately with growth, reducing the need to raise tax rates and helping the government meet its fiscal goals. High buoyancy indicates a strong, efficient, and well-administered tax system that helps reduce fiscal deficits and reliance on borrowing.
Direct taxes, like income tax and corporate tax, are paid to the government by individuals and firms, while indirect taxes, such as GST, are collected on goods and services by sellers. In India, the union budget relies heavily on both direct (paid by earners) and indirect (paid by consumers) taxes. The Budget can adjust structures, slabs and exemptions, directly affecting take-home income and consumer prices.
Subsidies are government-led financial or in-kind measures aimed at lowering costs for essential goods and services to enhance economic stability, improve affordability of essential goods, and promote social welfare. These benefits can be direct, like cash payments, or indirect, such as tax reductions. Subsidies aim to alleviate burdens and are typically justified as measures to promote social welfare or specific economic policies.