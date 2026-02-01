LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Union Budget 2026: From Anuradha Thakur to V Anantha Nageswaran - Meet Sitharaman’s power team who decides your taxes

Union Budget 2026: From Anuradha Thakur to V Anantha Nageswaran - Meet Sitharaman’s power team who decides your taxes

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 10:44 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 10:44 IST

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her record-breaking ninth consecutive Union Budget today, she is supported by a core team of top bureaucrats and advisors. Here's a look at these people  who decides our income tax

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget team
1 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget team

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting a record-breaking ninth consecutive Budget on February 1, 2026. Her core team has a mix of veteran officials and first-time secretaries navigating complex global economic risks

Anuradha Thakur: Economic Affairs Secretary
2 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Anuradha Thakur: Economic Affairs Secretary

Assisting Sitharaman on the ninth Budget is another woman who is regarded as the "principal architect" of the Budget. She leads the Budget Division for resource allocation and the overall macroeconomic framework. This is her first Budget in the top role.

Arvind Shrivastava: Revenue Secretary
3 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Arvind Shrivastava: Revenue Secretary

Arvind Shrivastava is the man behind tax proposals. He oversees direct and indirect taxes, including income tax, GST, and customs duties

Vumlunmang Vualnam: Expenditure Secretary
4 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Vumlunmang Vualnam: Expenditure Secretary

This is the man who sees the public spending. He is responsible for maintaining fiscal discipline and managing the fiscal deficit. He is responsible for setting the broad expenditure framework while keeping overall finances on a sustainable path

V Anantha Nageswaran: Chief Economic Adviser
5 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

V Anantha Nageswaran: Chief Economic Adviser

The Chief Economic Adviser acts as a risk manager to provide updates and assess global risks viz a viz the budget. It is his office prepares the Economic Survey which sets the Budget's tone.

M Nagaraju: Financial Services Secretary
6 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

M Nagaraju: Financial Services Secretary

M Nagaraju heads the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and is responsible for policies that address capital gaps in public sector banks. A major focus of his department for this budget is boosting credit availability for MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and exporters to drive economic growth.

Arunish Chawla: DIPAM Secretary
7 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Arunish Chawla: DIPAM Secretary

Arunish Chawla manages the government's disinvestment and privatisation roadmap, setting non-tax revenue targets, according to reports

K Moses Chalai: Public Enterprises Secretary
8 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

K Moses Chalai: Public Enterprises Secretary

As the Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), K Moses Chalai's primary role involves overseeing the financial discipline and capital expansion of India's state-owned giants

Trending Photo

Union Budget 2026: Why your next mobile phone or EV battery might cost less
7

Union Budget 2026: Why your next mobile phone or EV battery might cost less

New Income Tax Act from April 1: Buyback taxation, remittance rules & more—Here's what every taxpayers should know
5

New Income Tax Act from April 1: Buyback taxation, remittance rules & more—Here's what every taxpayers should know

Budget 2026: Foreign travel gets cheaper! FM Nirmala Sitharaman cuts TCS on overseas tour packages
7

Budget 2026: Foreign travel gets cheaper! FM Nirmala Sitharaman cuts TCS on overseas tour packages

Education gets AI boost: Rs 500 crore Centre of Excellence announced
7

Education gets AI boost: Rs 500 crore Centre of Excellence announced

Union Budget 2026: Key takeaways on income tax, LTCG, what becomes costlier and what becomes cheaper
8

Union Budget 2026: Key takeaways on income tax, LTCG, what becomes costlier and what becomes cheaper