/Union Budget 2026: From Anuradha Thakur to V Anantha Nageswaran - Meet Sitharaman’s power team who decides your taxes

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her record-breaking ninth consecutive Union Budget today, she is supported by a core team of top bureaucrats and advisors. Here's a look at these people who decides our income tax
Assisting Sitharaman on the ninth Budget is another woman who is regarded as the "principal architect" of the Budget. She leads the Budget Division for resource allocation and the overall macroeconomic framework. This is her first Budget in the top role.
Arvind Shrivastava is the man behind tax proposals. He oversees direct and indirect taxes, including income tax, GST, and customs duties
This is the man who sees the public spending. He is responsible for maintaining fiscal discipline and managing the fiscal deficit. He is responsible for setting the broad expenditure framework while keeping overall finances on a sustainable path
The Chief Economic Adviser acts as a risk manager to provide updates and assess global risks viz a viz the budget. It is his office prepares the Economic Survey which sets the Budget's tone.
M Nagaraju heads the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and is responsible for policies that address capital gaps in public sector banks. A major focus of his department for this budget is boosting credit availability for MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and exporters to drive economic growth.
Arunish Chawla manages the government's disinvestment and privatisation roadmap, setting non-tax revenue targets, according to reports
As the Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), K Moses Chalai's primary role involves overseeing the financial discipline and capital expansion of India's state-owned giants