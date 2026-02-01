/Union Budget 2026: 15 archaeological sites to be developed

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed developing 15 archaeological sites into experiential cultural destinations. Key sites include Lothal, Dholavira and Leh Palace.
The list includes key Indus Valley Civilisation sites like Lothal (Gujarat), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Rakhigarhi (Haryana). These locations will be upgraded to showcase India's 5,000-year-old urban history to global visitors.
Historic sites such as Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu and Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh are set for major development. These Iron Age settlements will receive better amenities to highlight their archaeological significance.
Sarnath, where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon, and the 17th-century Leh Palace will be developed. The focus is on creating immersive experiences that reflect their spiritual and royal grandeur.
The sites will feature public curated walkways over excavated landscapes and interpretation centres. New conservation labs and immersive technology will be used to tell the stories of these ancient civilisations.
The FM noted that India will host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit. This major international event will see participation from approximately 95 countries committed to wildlife protection
The summit will serve as a platform for global leaders to collaborate on preserving big cat populations. Discussions will focus on sustainable conservation strategies and protecting biodiversity across borders.