Union Budget 2026: 15 archaeological sites to be developed

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 12:07 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 12:07 IST

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed developing 15 archaeological sites into experiential cultural destinations. Key sites include Lothal, Dholavira and Leh Palace. 

FM Proposes 15 New Cultural Destinations
1 / 7

FM Proposes 15 New Cultural Destinations

The Finance Minister announced a plan to develop 15 archaeological sites into world-class experiential destinations. This initiative aims to boost tourism by preserving India's ancient heritage through modern infrastructure.

Harappan Legacy: Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi
2 / 7

Harappan Legacy: Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi

The list includes key Indus Valley Civilisation sites like Lothal (Gujarat), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Rakhigarhi (Haryana). These locations will be upgraded to showcase India's 5,000-year-old urban history to global visitors.

Ancient Roots: Adichanallur and Hastinapur
3 / 7

Ancient Roots: Adichanallur and Hastinapur

Historic sites such as Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu and Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh are set for major development. These Iron Age settlements will receive better amenities to highlight their archaeological significance.

Spiritual and Royal Icons: Sarnath and Leh
4 / 7

Spiritual and Royal Icons: Sarnath and Leh

Sarnath, where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon, and the 17th-century Leh Palace will be developed. The focus is on creating immersive experiences that reflect their spiritual and royal grandeur.

Walkways and Immersive Storytelling Tech
5 / 7

Walkways and Immersive Storytelling Tech

The sites will feature public curated walkways over excavated landscapes and interpretation centres. New conservation labs and immersive technology will be used to tell the stories of these ancient civilisations.

India to Host Global Big Cat Summit
6 / 7

India to Host Global Big Cat Summit

The FM noted that India will host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit. This major international event will see participation from approximately 95 countries committed to wildlife protection

95 Nations to Discuss Conservation Strategies
7 / 7

95 Nations to Discuss Conservation Strategies

The summit will serve as a platform for global leaders to collaborate on preserving big cat populations. Discussions will focus on sustainable conservation strategies and protecting biodiversity across borders.

