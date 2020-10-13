Underground 'Parthenon' protecting Tokyo from floods

Accepts visitors

The Kasukabe system accepts visitors when it isn't in use, in part to promote the importance of disaster management. "This underground facility is great but it's only one defence measure," Toru Tamai, a 79-year-old pensioner who attended a recent tour, said. "I live on low ground, so floods are a clearer and more present danger than any other natural disasters," he added. "In the end, you can't count on anyone but yourself."

(Photograph:AFP)