/From Suzie Bates to Alyssa Healy: Meet the Top 5 highest run-scorers in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history

New Zealand legend Suzie Bates sits at the top of the all-time Women's T20 World Cup run-scoring charts. A dependable opener and one of the game's most consistent performers, Bates has been a pillar of New Zealand's batting lineup across numerous editions of the tournament. Her ability to adapt to different match situations, build innings, and score against the world's best attacks has helped her become the first player to cross 1,200 runs in Women's T20 World Cup history.