/From Suzie Bates to Alyssa Healy: Meet the Top 5 highest run-scorers in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history

From New Zealand's Sophie Devine to Australia's Alyssa Healy, meet the five batters who have scored the most runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history. The next edition of the tournament is set to start from June 12 and final will be played on July 5
New Zealand legend Suzie Bates sits at the top of the all-time Women's T20 World Cup run-scoring charts. A dependable opener and one of the game's most consistent performers, Bates has been a pillar of New Zealand's batting lineup across numerous editions of the tournament. Her ability to adapt to different match situations, build innings, and score against the world's best attacks has helped her become the first player to cross 1,200 runs in Women's T20 World Cup history.
One of the greatest all-rounders women's cricket has produced, Stafanie Taylor has been the heartbeat of West Indies cricket for more than a decade. Her tally of over 1,000 Women's T20 World Cup runs reflects her consistency and class on the biggest stage. Taylor's calm presence, ability to anchor innings, and knack for delivering in crucial matches played a major role in establishing the West Indies as a force in global women's cricket.
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has built a reputation as one of the most destructive openers in world cricket. Known for her fearless approach and aggressive strokeplay, Healy has repeatedly given Australia explosive starts in Women's T20 World Cups. Whether chasing targets or setting up imposing totals, she has delivered match-winning performances against the strongest opposition. Her ability to dominate bowlers from the outset has made her one of the tournament's most dangerous batters.
Sophie Devine's power-hitting and fearless mindset have made her one of the most exciting players in Women's T20 World Cup history. The New Zealand captain has thrilled fans with her ability to clear boundaries and change the course of a match within a few overs. Across multiple editions, Devine has consistently produced impactful innings, helping her surpass the 1,000-run mark and secure her place among the tournament's all-time batting greats.
West Indies star Deandra Dottin rounds off the top five list with 1,004 runs. Widely regarded as one of the most explosive batters in women's cricket, Dottin brought a fearless brand of batting to the global stage. Her ability to attack from the very first ball and single-handedly change games made her a fan favourite. Several of her memorable knocks came during World Cups, helping West Indies compete against the strongest teams in the tournament.